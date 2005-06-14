Shop at Home Snags Emeril

Scripps has signed a year-long deal with Food Network heavy-hitter Emeril Lagasse to sell kitchen wares on sister network, Shop at Home.

Food’s hallmark TV chef will host three live Shop at Home specials – in July, September and November – and a weekly segment, From Emeril’s Kitchen, in which the channel will pitch products from his own line and others.

The deal is part of an overall effort from Scripps, which owns HGTV, DIY, and Fine Living, in addition to Food Net and Shop at Home, to leverage more of its talent for merchandising opportunities.

Scripps acquired Shop at Home in 2002 and has tapped talent from its networks – HGTV’s Joan Steffend and Carol Duvall, for example – to sell their stuff on Shop at Home.

Scripps also plans to migrate all merchandise branded to those networks onto Shop at Home’s web site in the coming months.

Scripps was slow to capitalize on the revenue stream from Food Network merchandise, watching as its talent turned to cable shopping networks QVC and HSN to sell their products.

The weekly Emeril segment will bow in prime and re-air throughout the week. But they won’t actually be hosted by Lagasse. Instead he'll appear on tape from New Orleans and New York, leaving the hosting to others he has trained.

Scripps will cross-promote the segments on the Food Net and its web site. The products, which will be different from those Lagasse has previously sold through Food, will be available on a new Emeril “mini-store” on shopathometv.com and foodnetwork.com.

Food is currently available in 87 million homes. Shop at Home’s TV network is available in 53 million homes on cable and satellite and broadcast affiliates.