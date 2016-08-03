Shondaland Taps Three for Key Management Roles

Shondaland has hired Sara Fischer as head of production, Kristen Andersen as VP of marketing and communications, and Sandie Bailey as director of branding and engagement. Fischer comes from ABC Studios, where she managed production of Shondaland’s programs. She will oversee all five Shondaland series that are in production: Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal, How to Get Away With Murder, The Catch and Still Star Crossed. She will also manage production for all development and special projects.

In a newly created position, Andersen, former director of publicity at ABC, will oversee the marketing and publicity campaigns for Shondaland. That includes promotion surrounding all of the company’s series and projects in development. She will also manage talent relations and philanthropy.

Related: Lionsgate Taps Chad Kennedy for Senior VP Role

Bailey spent the last five years in set-decorating for Scandal. In a new role, she’ll manage the overall Shondaland brand, overseeing all events and social media engagement as well as the design, development and execution of merchandise.

“Each of these women has truly made a huge impact on the success of our shows over the last several years,” said Shonda Rhimes, Shondaland founder. “As Shondaland continues to expand, I could not be more excited to officially welcome them into the family, where I know they will continue to help invent and invest in our brand.”