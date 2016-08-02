Lionsgate Taps Chad Kennedy for Senior VP Role

Chad Kennedy, director of current programming at Warner Bros. Television, is joining Lionsgate as senior VP of current programming. His hiring represents Lionsgate’s increased presence in the scripted TV world, where it produces shows such as OWN’s Greenleaf, Hulu’s Casual and Orange Is the New Black on Netflix.

“The scripted team in our television group has consistently turned out high quality, award-winning series on every platform, including broadcast, cable and streaming,” said Chris Selak, Lionsgate executive VP of television. “Chad’s experience working with critically acclaimed, fan-favorite series makes him the perfect fit for our existing team, which has done an incredible job of successfully shepherding all of Lionsgate’s series from conception to air.”

Lionsgate’s upcoming series include the Epix comedy Graves and Hulu’s sci-fi anthology series Dimension 404. The company has nearly 80 shows on 40 different networks.

Kennedy joins a TV team that includes Andy Richley, senior VP of television; A.J. Morewitz, senior VP of development; and Marcello Bellisario, VP, talent and casting. “The addition of Chad allows Andy and A.J. to further focus on development while Marcello continues to seek the best and most diverse casts on television,” adds Selak.