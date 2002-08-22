Shock-jock duo axed

Showing that even Infinity Broadcasting Corp. has some taste limits, New

York radio station WNEW(FM) axed DJs Opie and Anthony over their sex stunt in

St. Patrick's Cathedral.

The station faces a license investigation by the Federal Communications

Commission for the stunt, in which a Virginia couple was arrested Aug. 15 after

allegedly having sex in a corner of the Manhattan cathedral just a few feet from

worshippers.

The encounter was described on the air by a producer who had

accompanied the couple as part of the DJ duo's regular contest encouraging

listeners to have sex in public places.

WNEW owner Infinity has long encourage raunchy and outrageous

on-air behavior by its talent. One of Infinity's other stations, WXRK-FM, is the

home of Howard Stern. And the group had previously been happy to pay the

advertising cost for Opie and Anthony's "WOW" (Whip `em Out Wednesday),

which urged women to bare their breasts in public. This time, however,

Viacom Inc.-owned Infinity's license could be at stake.