Shields Rejoins NBC
Cory Shields, most recently senior VP, corporate communications, at BMG Music, has joined NBC Universal as executive VP, communications, reporting to Beth Comstock, president, digital media and market development.
He is replacing Anna Perez starting June 5.
It will be a homecoming for Shields, who joined NBC as director, NBC News media relations, in 1997 and left as senior VP, corporate communications, in July 2004 to join ad agency J. Walter Thompson.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.