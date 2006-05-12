Shields Rejoins NBC

Cory Shields, most recently senior VP, corporate communications, at BMG Music, has joined NBC Universal as executive VP, communications, reporting to Beth Comstock, president, digital media and market development.

He is replacing Anna Perez starting June 5.



It will be a homecoming for Shields, who joined NBC as director, NBC News media relations, in 1997 and left as senior VP, corporate communications, in July 2004 to join ad agency J. Walter Thompson.

