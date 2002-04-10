The Shield wards off more advertisers
The Parents Television Council said FX's The Shield has lost another advertiser, with Tricon Global Restaurants -- owner
of Pizza Hut, Kentucky Fried Chicken and Taco Bell -- the most recent to pull
its ads from the graphic new program on basic cable.
Tricon is the fourth advertiser to pull its spots from The Shield,
with Burger King Corp., Office Depot Inc. and New Balance Athletic Shoes Inc.
also backing off, the PTC said.
FX said claims of an advertising exodus are exaggerated.
"A handful have stopped advertising, and some that were reported to have
pulled out have not and are evaluating the show on an episode-by-episode
basis," said John Solberg, FX's vice president of public relations. "We've had
11 new advertisers come on board since the premiere."
FX has been careful to warn viewers about The Shield's content, giving
the show a "TV-MA" rating and attaching a disclaimer that viewer discretion is
advised, Solberg said.
The PTC has been encouraging advertisers to pull their spots
from the new show because of its graphic content.
