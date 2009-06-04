'The Shield' Tops TCA Nominees

Posted at 6:24 p.m. ET

FX's The Shield, which ended its seven-season run in November, is the most-nominated show for the upcoming Television Critics Assn. Awards.

The Shield will take on Lost, Mad Men, Saturday Night Live and Battlestar Galactica for program of the year.

The Shield was also nominated for top drama and the TCA Heritage Award, while co-star Walton Goggins was recognized for individual achievement in a drama.

NBC earned 11 noms -- the most of any network -- including three for 30 Rock and two each for Saturday Night Live and The Office. The Peacock was followed by HBO with six.

(Stuart Levine writes forB&C sister publicationDaily Variety)