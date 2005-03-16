Shield Shines for FX
By Anne Becker
FX’s season-four premiere of The Shield Tuesday night posted a 3.3 household rating and 3.9 million total viewers, up strongly from last season’s March 9, 2004, premiere, which drew 2.8 million viewers.
The Emmy and Golden Globe-winning critics darling added Glenn Close to the cast this season, helping the premiere see a 37% increase in adults 18-49 over last season’s average in the demo (2.34 million vs. 1.71 million).
New episodes of the show, produced by Fox Television Studios and Sony Pictures Television, air Tuesdays at 10 p.m.
After a new episode this Tuesday March 22, the season premiere will repeat Sunday, March 27 at 10 p.m.
