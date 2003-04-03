Shield ratings steady
FX's gritty cop drama, The Shield, wrapped up its second season April
1 to ratings on par with its first year.
In season two, The Shield averaged a 2.8 rating, matching its season-one average, according to Nielsen Media Research.
The Emmy Award- and Golden Globe-winning show grabbed a 3.2 rating and 3.7 million
viewers for its season finale Tuesday.
There was no word yet, though, on a renewal agreement for a third season.
FX's next original series, dark comedy Lucky, kicks off April 8 in
the 10 p.m. slot.
