Shield , Osbournes get yo-yo ratings
The ratings for two of cable's biggest originals continue to fluctuate.
FX's cop drama, The Shield -- winner of two recent Golden Globe awards --
notched a 2.6 rating Jan. 28, according to Nielsen Media Research, down from a 3.1 the week before.
Meanwhile, MTV: Music Television's reality sitcom, The Osbournes, perked up to a 3.6
rating Jan. 28, up from two straight weeks of 3.0 ratings.
In MTV's core 12-through-34-year-old demo, this week's Osbournes
grabbed a 4.8 rating.
The Shield's viewership is still up 13 percent over season one, with an
average 3.6 million viewers tuning in this season.
