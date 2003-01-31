Shield , Osbournes get yo-yo ratings

The ratings for two of cable's biggest originals continue to fluctuate.

FX's cop drama, The Shield -- winner of two recent Golden Globe awards --

notched a 2.6 rating Jan. 28, according to Nielsen Media Research, down from a 3.1 the week before.

Meanwhile, MTV: Music Television's reality sitcom, The Osbournes, perked up to a 3.6

rating Jan. 28, up from two straight weeks of 3.0 ratings.

In MTV's core 12-through-34-year-old demo, this week's Osbournes

grabbed a 4.8 rating.

The Shield's viewership is still up 13 percent over season one, with an

average 3.6 million viewers tuning in this season.