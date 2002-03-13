The Shield has arresting debut

FX's gritty cop drama, The Shield, burst on the

scene Tuesday night with a 4.1 overnight Nielsen Media Research rating for its

premiere.

The debut episode repeated again at 11 p.m., when it earned a 1.3 rating.

Among key demos, the much-hyped original scored well among men 18 through 49.

The strong ratings helped FX to harvest a 3.2 overnight

rating in prime time Tuesday.