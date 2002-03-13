The Shield has arresting debut
FX's gritty cop drama, The Shield, burst on the
scene Tuesday night with a 4.1 overnight Nielsen Media Research rating for its
premiere.
The debut episode repeated again at 11 p.m., when it earned a 1.3 rating.
Among key demos, the much-hyped original scored well among men 18 through 49.
The strong ratings helped FX to harvest a 3.2 overnight
rating in prime time Tuesday.
