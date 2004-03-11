The Shield Debuts Down

FX's acclaimed cop drama, The Shield, returned for season three Tuesday night to a smaller crowd than expected.

The season premiere scored a 2.4 rating with 2.8 million viewers, according to Nielsen. Last season, the average draw was 3.3 million viewers.

Looking at the shiny side of The Shield's debut: "The core audience came back nicely; 72% of the audience was adults 18-49 years old," said FX research chief Steve Leblang. Still, he concedes, network executives were "somewhat disappointed."

It may take a little time for viewers to find the show again. The Shield has been off the air for 11 months.