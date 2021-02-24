‘She’s the Boss’ on USA Feb. 25

Unscripted series She’s the Boss, starring entrepreneur Nicole Walters and her family, premieres on USA Network Feb. 25. USA calls the show a “docu-comedy” that follows Walters, who runs a marketing empire, her husband, a stay-at-home lawyer, three adopted daughters, and Nicole’s over-the-top assistant Eddie.

“Although Nicole has conquered the business world, she and Josh are learning on-the-fly that parenthood isn’t always as easy as it seems, and the Walters work to juggle family, careers, obstacles, laughter and love,” said USA. “Faced with the never-ending entrepreneur laundry list and all the demands that come with being a wife and mother of three, can Nicole learn to find the perfect balance and truly have it all?”

The series is produced by Line By Line Media and executive produced by Justin Tucker, Amanda Scott, Sam Sarkoob and Bob Unger.

USA Network is part of NBCUniversal.