Sherwood Gets GMA Post

As expected, Ben Sherwood has been named executive producer of ABC's Good Morning America.

Sherwood had been senior broadcast producer of NBC Nightly News with Tom Brokaw (Brokaw himself is leaving Dec. 1).

Before that he was executive producer at ABC's Primetime Live, which brings the news 'round fill circle since he is succeeding Shelley Ross, who is moving to Primetime Live as executive producer.

Ross replaces David Doss, who couldn't come to terms with ABC News on a new contract.

Sherwood takes over April 26, reporting to Phyllis McGrady, senior VP, ABC News.

When Sherwood isn't riding herd on news, the Harvard and Oxford-educated Rhodes Scholar is a novelist (The Man Who Ate the 747, The Death and Life of Charlie St. Cloud).