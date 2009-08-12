'Sherri' Set For Lifetime Launch On Oct. 5

Lifetime will launch Sherri Shepherd's comedy show on Oct. 5.

Sherri will bow as part of a one-hour comedy block paired with the returning Rita Rocks, starring Nicole Sullivan, at 7:30 p.m. (ET/PT). Both shows will be stripped for a full week, before assuming their regular time slots: Sherri will air Tuesday at 10 p.m., followed by Rita Rocks at 10:30 p.m.

Featuring the actress, comedienne and co-host of ABC's The View, Sherri centers around a newly single mom, paralegal and part-time comedienne/actress who tries to get back into the dating scene and move on with her life after divorcing her cheating husband.

