'Sherri' Set For Lifetime Launch On Oct. 5
By MCN Staff
Lifetime will launch Sherri Shepherd's comedy show on Oct. 5.
Sherri will bow as part of a one-hour comedy block paired with the returning Rita Rocks, starring Nicole Sullivan, at 7:30 p.m. (ET/PT). Both shows will be stripped for a full week, before assuming their regular time slots: Sherri will air Tuesday at 10 p.m., followed by Rita Rocks at 10:30 p.m.
Featuring the actress, comedienne and co-host of ABC's The View, Sherri centers around a newly single mom, paralegal and part-time comedienne/actress who tries to get back into the dating scene and move on with her life after divorcing her cheating husband.
