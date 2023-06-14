‘Sherri’ Promotes Fernita Wynn to Executive Producer, Showrunner

Sherri has promoted Fernita Wynn to executive producer and showrunner of Debmar-Mercury’s rookie daytime talker ahead of season two, the company said Wednesday. In addition, Joelle Dawson-Calia has been moved up to EP of Sherri while Siobhan Schanda and Dan Fitzpatrick are now co-EPs.

All four will work along show host and EP Sherri Shepherd and her producing partner and EP, Jawn Murray, as the show heads into season two starting September 18. The first season of Sherri wraps on Friday.

Wynn and Dawson-Calia previously served as co-executive producers, while Schanda and Fitzpatrick were senior supervising producer and supervising producer, respectively.

Sherri has been renewed for two more seasons by its launch group, the Fox Television Stations, through the 2024-25 season. It’s sold in 98% of the country for next season on Sinclair, Nexstar Media Group, Cox Media Group and more station groups. Sherri, which was conceived when Shepherd became a fan favorite as a guest host of Debmar-Mercury’s Wendy Williams, is produced at New York’s Chelsea Studios in front of a live studio audience.

“I’m thrilled to have Fernita Wynn promoted to executive producer and showrunner and lead the production team at Sherri for season two,“ Shepherd said in a statement. “I’m also happy to announce the elevation of Joelle Dawson, Siobhan Schanda and Dan Fitzpatrick, who will work alongside Jawn Murray and me as we continue to bring our ‘good time’ to daytime. I’m grateful for this rock star TV team that helped make the first season of Sherri a success and the No. 1 new talk show in daytime. Expect the unexpected as we embark on our second season!”



In the week ended May 29, Sherri averaged a 0.7 live plus same day national household rating, according to Nielsen, and a 0.3 in syndication’s key demographic of women 25-54.