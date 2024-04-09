Sherri Bradshaw, Anita James Promoted to Senior VPs at Viamedia

Viamedia said it promoted Sherri Bradshaw and Anita James to senior VPs, new posts in the company’s finance team.

Bradshaw will serve as senior VP of finance, overseeing all financial operations within the firm that sells ad inventory for local cable operators. She joined the company in 2020.

James was named senior VP of financial planning and analysis and will lead the company’s financial planning, budgeting and analysis efforts. She has been with Viamedia since 2006.

“Viamedia’s incredibly hard-working, dedicated and brilliant employees are the cornerstone of our success,“ Viamedia CEO David Solomon said. “Today, we are celebrating the promotion of two of our most outstanding talents, Sherri and Anita, to new leadership roles.

“We are confident that Sherri and Anita will exceed expectations for our employees, customers and partners,“ he added. “Their extensive experience and profound knowledge in finance are invaluable to our team as we continue to grow, innovate and reshape the advertising industry’s future.”