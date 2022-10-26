‘Sherman’s Showcase’ Back on IFC

Season two of variety series Sherman’s Showcase begins on IFC October 26. The show comes from Bashir Salahuddin and Diallo Riddle, with John Legend executive producing as well. Sherman’s Showcase is “part Soul Train, part Saturday Night Live and fully funny,” according to IFC. AMC Plus streams the first two episodes October 26.

Salahuddin portrays host Sherman McDaniels. He takes viewers through time, via music and comedy drawn from the 50-year library of a fictional musical variety show.

The season premiere, entitled Fashion, has Mary J. Blige and Issa Rae as guest stars.

Other guests this season include Ace Vane, Demi Adejuyigbe, Amanda Seales, Chris Hardwick, Ted Lange, Dewayne Perkins, Jay Pharoah, Chance the Rapper, Nigel Lythgoe and Tawny Newsome.

Legend, Mike Jackson, Ty Stiklorious Pete Aronson, Frank Scherma and Jonathan Meyers executive produce with Salahuddin and Riddle. Friends at Work, Get Lifted Film Co. and RadicalMedia produce the show. ■