‘Sherman’s Showcase’ Back on IFC
Season two of Bashir Salahuddin-Diallo Riddle variety show on October 26
Season two of variety series Sherman’s Showcase begins on IFC October 26. The show comes from Bashir Salahuddin and Diallo Riddle, with John Legend executive producing as well. Sherman’s Showcase is “part Soul Train, part Saturday Night Live and fully funny,” according to IFC. AMC Plus streams the first two episodes October 26.
Salahuddin portrays host Sherman McDaniels. He takes viewers through time, via music and comedy drawn from the 50-year library of a fictional musical variety show.
The season premiere, entitled Fashion, has Mary J. Blige and Issa Rae as guest stars.
Other guests this season include Ace Vane, Demi Adejuyigbe, Amanda Seales, Chris Hardwick, Ted Lange, Dewayne Perkins, Jay Pharoah, Chance the Rapper, Nigel Lythgoe and Tawny Newsome.
Legend, Mike Jackson, Ty Stiklorious Pete Aronson, Frank Scherma and Jonathan Meyers executive produce with Salahuddin and Riddle. Friends at Work, Get Lifted Film Co. and RadicalMedia produce the show. ■
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.
