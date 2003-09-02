Sherman Award winner named
The National Association of Broadcasters has named the first recipient of a
new annual award, the "Chuck Sherman Television Leadership Award."
Liberty Corp. president and NAB board member Jim Keelor will receive the
award Sept. 19 at the NAB’s Hundred Plus Exchange in Turnberry Isle, Fla., a meeting
of small- and medium-market TV broadcasters.
The award is named after the current president of the NAB Education
Foundation.
Sherman was also the general manager of small-market stations in Illinois and West
Virginia.
"As a former small-market television operator, I can vouch for the fact that
this industry has no greater champion than Jim Keelor," Sherman said. Liberty,
which owns 15 stations, is based in Greenville, S.C.
