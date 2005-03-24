Shepherd to Reprise Martha Role

Cybill Shepherd has inked a deal with CBS to once again play the role of Martha Stewart in a TV movie tentatively titled Martha.

Shepherd first played Stewart in a 2003 NBC TV movie titled Martha Inc.: The Story of Martha Stewart. That film, featuring a scenery-chewing Shepherd, quickly became a campy cult favorite in the tradition of Mommie Dearest.

CBS’ offering promises to show a very different side of the domestic diva, who has experienced quite a few life changes since the first movie aired. It will chronicle the events leading up to her indictment, her stay at “Camp Cupcake” and her subsequent reemergence.

The movie will film in Toronto.