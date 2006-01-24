Shelton Upped at Lifetime

Lifetime promoted six year-network veteran Colette Shelton from director, reality programming, to VP, reality programming.

She fills a hole left by eight-year Lifetime veteran Marian Effinger, who left the network in November.

Shelton will continue developing unscripted programming and overseeing existing projects. She joined the network in 2000 as manager, reality programming. Prior to that she was a producer of news programming for E! and a producer for several local stations.

Lifetime is set to premiere two new reality series, Cheerleader Nation and Face the Family, March 12.

The network averaged 1.75 million total viewers in prime during 2005, up 4% from 2004.