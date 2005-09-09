Shelter is Filled
By Jim Benson
Don Cheadle, Julia Roberts and Bruce Willis have joined the previously announced list of celebrities and musical performers agreeing to appear Friday on Shelter from the Storm: A Concert for the Gulf Coast, a live, commercial-free, one-hour 8 p.m. telethon to benefit hurricane victims.
Musical performers were finalized Thursday.
The complete list of 12 celebrities and 13 musical performers follows:
Musical Performers:
Mary J. Blige
Garth Brooks
Mariah Carey
Sheryl Crow
Dixie Chicks
Foo Fighters
Alicia Keys
Randy Newman
Paul Simon
Rod Stewart
U2
Kanye West
Neil Young
Celebrity Appearances:
Jennifer Aniston
Jack Black
Cheadle
Cameron Diaz
Ellen DeGeneres
Morgan Freeman
Jack Nicholson
Roberts
Chris Rock
Ray Romano
Sela Ward
Willis
