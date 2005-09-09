Shelter is Filled

Don Cheadle, Julia Roberts and Bruce Willis have joined the previously announced list of celebrities and musical performers agreeing to appear Friday on Shelter from the Storm: A Concert for the Gulf Coast, a live, commercial-free, one-hour 8 p.m. telethon to benefit hurricane victims.



Musical performers were finalized Thursday.

The complete list of 12 celebrities and 13 musical performers follows:

Musical Performers:

Mary J. Blige

Garth Brooks

Mariah Carey

Sheryl Crow

Dixie Chicks

Foo Fighters

Alicia Keys

Randy Newman

Paul Simon

Rod Stewart

U2

Kanye West

Neil Young

Celebrity Appearances:

Jennifer Aniston

Jack Black

Cheadle

Cameron Diaz

Ellen DeGeneres

Morgan Freeman

Jack Nicholson

Roberts

Chris Rock

Ray Romano

Sela Ward

Willis