Shelter is Filled

By

Don Cheadle, Julia Roberts and Bruce Willis have joined the previously announced list of celebrities and musical performers agreeing to appear Friday on Shelter from the Storm: A Concert for the Gulf Coast, a live, commercial-free, one-hour 8 p.m. telethon to benefit hurricane victims.

Musical performers were finalized Thursday.

The complete list of 12 celebrities and 13 musical performers follows:

Musical Performers:

Mary J. Blige

Garth Brooks

Mariah Carey

Sheryl Crow

Dixie Chicks

Foo Fighters

Alicia Keys

Randy Newman

Paul Simon

Rod Stewart

U2

Kanye West

Neil Young

Celebrity Appearances:

Jennifer Aniston

Jack Black

Cheadle

Cameron Diaz

Ellen DeGeneres

Morgan Freeman

Jack Nicholson

Roberts

Chris Rock

Ray Romano

Sela Ward

Willis