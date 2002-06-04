She Spies clears 83 percent

MGM TV/NBC Enterprises syndicated action hour She Spies has been cleared in 83 percent of the country for a fall syndicated launch.

MGM will distribute the show domestically.

As part of the synergistic deal between MGM and NBC, the show will debut on

the network July 20 and get four summer airings before debuting in first-run

syndication in the fall on stations including the NBC owned-and-operated stations.

The show, which reads like "Charlie's Devils," is about three beautiful

female ex-cons who are teamed up by a "clandestine government agency" to fight

crime.