She Spies clears 83 percent
MGM TV/NBC Enterprises syndicated action hour She Spies has been cleared in 83 percent of the country for a fall syndicated launch.
MGM will distribute the show domestically.
As part of the synergistic deal between MGM and NBC, the show will debut on
the network July 20 and get four summer airings before debuting in first-run
syndication in the fall on stations including the NBC owned-and-operated stations.
The show, which reads like "Charlie's Devils," is about three beautiful
female ex-cons who are teamed up by a "clandestine government agency" to fight
crime.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.