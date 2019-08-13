Shawn Mendes, Lil Nas X, Camila Cabello to Perform at VMAs

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Bad Bunny, Lil Nas X, J Balvin and Lizzo will take the stage at the 2019 VMAs. That happens in Newark, NJ Aug. 26.

Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco hosts the event, which sees MTV salute the best in music videos, at the Prudential Center.

Lil Nas X has a giant hit with “Old Town Road.” Camila Cabello won artist of the year at the 2018 VMAs. Bad Bunny, from Puerto Rico, is a pioneer of the Latin Trap movement.

J Balvin, from Colombia, mixes reggaeton, hip-hop and pop. Lizzo is a singer, songwriter, rapper and flutist. Mendes, from Toronto, has completed two sold-out world tours.

Spanish singer/songwriter Rosalia will also perform, as will Taylor Swift.

Missy Elliott will be honored with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.

Bruce Gillmer and Den of Thieves co-founder Jesse Ignjatovic are executive producers for the 2019 VMAs.