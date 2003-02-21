Shaw sells two cable systems

Shaw Communications Inc. is unloading two of its cable systems, selling one

Florida operation to Advance/Newhouse Communications and a Texas system to CEQUEL III.

The sales will bring in about $197 million for Shaw, which plans to use the

proceeds to pay down debt.

The two cable systems count a combined 71,000 subscribers and kick in about

$17 million in operating income to Shaw.

The deals could close by the end of June.

Waller Capital Corp. represented Shaw in the sales.