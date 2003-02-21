Shaw sells two cable systems
Shaw Communications Inc. is unloading two of its cable systems, selling one
Florida operation to Advance/Newhouse Communications and a Texas system to CEQUEL III.
The sales will bring in about $197 million for Shaw, which plans to use the
proceeds to pay down debt.
The two cable systems count a combined 71,000 subscribers and kick in about
$17 million in operating income to Shaw.
The deals could close by the end of June.
Waller Capital Corp. represented Shaw in the sales.
