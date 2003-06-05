Shaw joins NFL Channel
Former Fox Cable Networks Group executive Adam Shaw has been drafted by the NFL Channel to
lead its distribution efforts.
As senior vice president of distribution, Shaw is charged with negotiating
carriage for the NFL Channel and developing video-on-demand offerings.
The NFL Channel -- which, so far, will be carried on DirecTV Inc. -- is launched to
launch this fall.
Shaw most recently was senior VP of business operations and finance for FX
Networks.
