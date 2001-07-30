Shaw helms ad sales at Tribune
Tribune Television, the fourth-ranked TV-group operator in the country, has
tapped Bill Shaw as vice president, sales, overseeing all advertising-sales
activity.
Previously, Shaw had been president and CEO of Fox Television Sales, the
joint venture between Petry and Fox that sold national spot TV time for the
Fox-owned stations.
Several months ago, Fox decided to dissolve the joint venture and create an
in-house sales operation for its stations.
