Shaw helms ad sales at Tribune

Tribune Television, the fourth-ranked TV-group operator in the country, has

tapped Bill Shaw as vice president, sales, overseeing all advertising-sales

activity.

Previously, Shaw had been president and CEO of Fox Television Sales, the

joint venture between Petry and Fox that sold national spot TV time for the

Fox-owned stations.

Several months ago, Fox decided to dissolve the joint venture and create an

in-house sales operation for its stations.