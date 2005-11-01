Shaw Brings TCM to Canada

Turner Broadcasting System’s 24/7 ad-free Turner Classic Movies launched in Canada today, bringing the network 1.7 million more international subscribers. The network will be carried by Canadian communications company Shaw Communications Inc. on its cable system Shaw Cable and satellite system Star Choice.

The deal puts TCM-branded networks in more than 100 million homes worldwide. It had previous carriage agreements in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

The Canadian deal was eight years in the making, says Tom Karsch, Executive VP of TCM. “Canada was the one region we hadn’t gotten into so it was a great opportunity.”

TCM reaches 72 million U.S. subscribers. Shaw provides broadband cable TV, Internet, digital phone and satellite services to some 3 million customers.