‘Shatner in Space’ on Amazon Dec. 15

Shatner in Space, a one-hour special, will stream on Amazon Prime starting Wednesday, Dec. 15. The special shows William Shatner traveling to space on Blue Origin’s New Shepard NS-18 Oct. 12.

Shatner, who is 90, announced the special at a convention in Brazil.

“The special details the events before, during, and after Shatner’s life-changing flight—which made him the oldest person to ever travel to the cosmos—and the growing friendship between the Star Trek icon and Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos, whose dreams of space travel, like many, were inspired by the original Star Trek series,” said Amazon.

Shatner played Captain James T. Kirk on Star Trek.

“My time in space was the most profound experience I could have ever imagined,” said Shatner. “This special documenting my journey gives a dramatic view of that experience, and my hope is that it inspires the world to see we must go to space to save Earth.”

Shatner in Space is produced by Amazon Studios, Blue Origin, Film 45, Jason Ehrlich Productions and Bright Spot Content. ■