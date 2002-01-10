Sharpton to protest vs. EchoStar

The Rev. Al Sharpton and his organization, the National Action Network, will

lead a protest against EchoStar Communications Corp.'s Washington, D.C., office

Tuesday in an attempt to push the satellite-TV company into carrying Word

Network.

'We must inflict ourselves on telecommunication giants such as EchoStar

Communications to influence the programming that comes into millions of

African-American homes,' said the Rev. Horace Sheffield III, president of NAN's

Michigan chapter.

Sharpton, Sheffield and NAN also oppose the proposed merger between EchoStar

and Hughes Electronics Corp., parent of DirecTV Inc., because of the

'exclusionary policies' they believe EchoStar practices.

'EchoStar is spoon-feeding us electronic watermelon and expecting us to lap

it up. Porn, violence-laden shows and music must not be the extent of media

offerings by those that enjoy a virtual monopoly on our entertainment choices,'

Sheffield said.