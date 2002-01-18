Sharpton not finished with EchoStar

The Revs. Al Sharpton and Horace Sheffield III don't plan to leave EchoStar

Communications Corp. alone.

The ministers are planning another protest against EchoStar's Washington,

D.C., offices Monday, Jan. 28, Sheffield said Friday.

Sharpton, Sheffield and some 300 protesters marched and chanted up and down

20th Street in downtown Washington for about an hour last Monday.

Representing their National Action Network, Sharpton and Sheffield said

EchoStar is discriminating against African Americans by refusing to carry Word

Network, a black gospel channel that features prominent black preachers such as

Sharpton and the Rev. Jesse Jackson.

EchoStar responded that all of its public-interest-channel space is filled

for the year, but that it is carrying African-American owned-and-operated

network CoLours Television.

Meanwhile, EchoStar held a call-in press conference Friday to respond to

reports that 30 states' attorneys general are considering filing lawsuits

against EchoStar's proposed purchase of Hughes Electronics Corp., parent of

DirecTV Inc.

'What you are seeing now is the fairly routine way states go about organizing

themselves to participate in an investigation by the Department of Justice,'

said Steve Hauck, a former assistant attorney general for the state of New York,

who is on retainer with Hughes and EchoStar.

Hauck added that states rarely, if ever, file lawsuits in advance of the DOJ,

so reports that lawsuits are imminent are premature.

'It's a bit puzzling to me to read press reports that the states might sue in

advance of the Department of Justice,' he said.