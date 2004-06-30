Sharpton Fronts Spike Reality Show

Spike TV is getting into career makeovers with a little help from the Rev. Al Sharpton.

The former Democratic presidential hopeful will host Spike's upcoming reality show, I Hate My Job. The eight-episode series features eight men who quit their jobs and seek out new careers.

"Reverend Sharpton came from a modest upbringing and became a major political force and Presidential candidate," says Kevin Kay, EVP, programming and production, Spike TV. "He's lived the American Dream so he's the perfect person for our eight contestants to learn from."

"I fully support the message of this show--if you hate your job and want a change, get up and do it!" said Sharpton.

I Hate My Job, excutive produced by Joe Houlihan, Gayle Gilman, and Rick De Oliveira of RDF Media, will debut this fall.