Sharpe To Play For Peacock

NBC has tapped former Green Bay Packers Pro Bowl wide receiver Sterling Sharpe as a studio analyst.

Sharpe joins NBC's Football Night in America, the studio show for its return to NFL action.

NBC snagged the Sunday night games when ESPN wrested Monday Night Football from teammate ABC starting in the fall.

Sharpe will be joining a Pro Bowl lineup of sports broadcasters at NBC, with Al Michaels and John Madden calling the games and Bob Costas and Chris Collinsworth fronting the studio show.

Also making the move from gridiron to TV along with Sharpe (Collinsworth is also a former star) is Steelers running back Jermoe Bettis.

NBC will broadcast a Thursday night game to start the season, then 16 Sunday matchups in a contract that extends to 2011. It also gets wild card playoff games, three preseason contests, and Super Bowls in 2009 and 2012.

Under the deal, the NFL is loosening up game scheduling over the season's final weeks to to ensure that marquee matchups in the playoff run get national coverage.

