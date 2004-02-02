Sharp Shots for E!
The good news: At this year’s Academy Awards show Feb. 29, E! Entertainment Television viewers will get to see gorgeous celebs like Scarlett Johanson and Nicole Kidman strut down the red carpet in high-definition. The bad news (for the stars at least): You’ll also get to see every pluck and tuck they’d rather you didn’t.
E! plans to produce eight hours of its Oscars pre- and post-show specials in high definition, the net’s first foray into HD. It will air on InDemand’s InHD channel. Other high-profile events coming to InHD include a simulcast of USA Network’s Westminster Dog Show Feb. 9 and 10 and TNT’s 2004 NBA All-Star Game Feb. 15. Standard-definition telecasts of all three events will air on their respective cable channels.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.