Sharon Lawson Joins WAGA Atlanta Morning Show

Sharon Lawson will be moving from her weekend anchor job at NBC O&O WTVJ Miami to Fox-owned WAGA Atlanta, where she will co-host the station’s morning show.

Lawson will share the Good Day Atlanta anchor desk with Katie Beasley at 4:30 a.m., and Buck Lanford during the 5 a.m. and 8 a.m. shows starting in September.

Lawson has been with WTVJ since 2003, when she joined the station as a general assignment reporter.