Sharon Lawson Joins WAGA Atlanta Morning Show
Sharon Lawson will be moving from her weekend anchor job at NBC O&O WTVJ Miami to Fox-owned WAGA Atlanta, where she will co-host the station’s morning show.
Lawson will share the Good Day Atlanta anchor desk with Katie Beasley at 4:30 a.m., and Buck Lanford during the 5 a.m. and 8 a.m. shows starting in September.
Lawson has been with WTVJ since 2003, when she joined the station as a general assignment reporter.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.