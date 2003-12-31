Sharon Keeps It Young

Warner Bros.’ The Sharon Osbourne Show might not be the highest-rated new show of the season (that honor goes to the syndicator’s The Ellen DeGeneres Show), but it is the youngest-skewing.

Season-to-date, Sharon is pulling in an average of 437,000 18-34-year-old women, which is also the fifth highest average of any daytime talker. King World’s Oprah, of course, leads the pack, followed by Universal’s Maury, King World’s Dr. Phil and Paramount’s The Montel Williams Show.

Warner Bros. and Tribune still are deciding whether to renew Sharon on Tribune’s stations, but with such strong young demos, and NBC Enterprises’ Starting Over setting a precedent, chances are that Sharon will be back next year.

Meanwhile, those young women are missing Sharon. The show’s ratings have been falling while the hostess takes a break to care for ailing husband, Ozzy, who critically injured himself in an accident on his all-terrain vehicle. Of all the guest hosts-which have included Kelly and Jack Osbourne, Anthony Anderson, D.L. Hughley and Dan Cortese-N’Sync’s Lance Bass pulled in the show’s lowest ratings of the year.