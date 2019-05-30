‘Shark Week’ Happens on Discovery July 28-Aug. 4

Shark Week runs on Discovery Sunday, July 28 to Sunday, Aug. 4. Shark Week’s “fincredible lineup,” in Discovery’s words, features more than 20 hours of shark programming. That includes Rob Riggle jumping in for “Shark Trip” with his friends.

Riggle was a correspondent on The Daily Show and his film work includes The Hangover.

“Shark Week 2019 will take viewers to the depths of the ocean in search of Deep Blue, employ the first ‘drone-towed’ seal decoy, and test some of the most exciting, cutting-edge technology for shark detecting surveillance,” said Discovery.

Shark Week turned 30 last summer, and reached 34.9 million total viewers for the week, said Discovery. Last summer’s event featured Shaquille O’Neal, Ronda Rousey, Aaron Rodgers and Bear Grylls, among others, and a Shark Tank special.