Shark Week Goes Wireless

Discovery announced that its wireless content unit, Discovery Mobile, will be creating dedicated shark-related content in conjunction with Discovery's "Shark Week" programming block, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year.

Discovery Mobile's shark-specific content, which airs from Sunday, July 23 through Saturday, August 4, 2007, will include both original, made-for-mobile premieres and clips from classic "Shark Week" shows. "Made for Mobile Deep Dives" will feature special episodes from original mobile series "Need To Know on the Go" and "What Are the Odds?" and "FYI" that profile several shark species, explore the probability of being attacked by a shark and detail scientists' unusual findings about sharks, while "Classic Shark Bites" will show clips from popular titles such as G"Great White Shark Uncaged" And "Bull Shark" World's Deadliest Shark" "Favorite Fins" is a compilation of Discovery Channel shows including "Dirty Jobs: Jobs that Bite" and Shark Mini-Myths from "MythBusters".

"A perennial favorite, Shark Week represents a unique opportunity to showcase Discovery Mobile’s programming strategy of creating fresh, original content for the small screen while driving awareness and excitement for Discovery’s television networks," said Clint Stinchcomb, executive vice president and general manager, Discovery Emerging Networks Group, in a statement.