Shark Week Bites Again

The 21st installment of Discovery Channel's Shark Week, which ran July 27-Aug. 2, delivered a total of 29.1 million viewers, up from 27.2 million during last year's run. Those numbers were helped by six premiere episodes, two of which cracked the top-10-rated Shark Week programs. Mythbusters: Shark Special, which kicked off the week, drew 6.2 million unique viewers, while Dirty Jobs: Greenland Shark Quest drew 3.9 million unique viewers.