Shark To Stay

CBS has given a full-season order to its freshman Thursday night legal drama Shark after it showed week to week growth Thursday despite tough competition from game seven of the Mets-Cardinals National League Championship series.

The back-nine episode order came after last night's episode of the James Woods series averaged season-high ratings in adults 18-34, women 18-34 and women 18-49, while matching its best adults 18-49 performance.

After four episodes, Shark this season has been averaging 14.36 million viewers and a 4.1 rating/11 share in adults 18-49 in its 10 p.m. time period against a resurgent ER on NBC.

Of its four new series, CBS has now given full-season orders to two (including Jericho) and cancelled a third (Smith). The jury is still out on the Monday night comedy, The Class.

Shark is produced by Imagine Television in association with Twentieth Century Fox Television.Brian Grazer, David Nevins, Ian Biederman, Ed Redlich and Rod Holcomb are executive producers.