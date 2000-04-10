Sharing the news

NBC-owned stations in 10 markets will share their newscasts with co-located Paxson stations, sources say. The model may be Miami, where, starting April 3, WPXM-TV began re-broadcasting wtvj(tv)'s 11 p.m. newscast at 11:35 p.m. The re-broadcast on wpxm will have different commercials, executives involved said. WPXM-TV advertisers will have the choice of buying both broadcasts or stand-alone spots on wpxm. The newscast repurposing is just one of several deals that have been agreed to since NBC bought a 32% stake in Paxson last year.