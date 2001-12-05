Shareholders sue Sirius

Shareholders of Sirius Satellite Radio Inc. sued the company Wednesday for

not disclosing that it would be delaying its launch.

'Defendants knew, or recklessly disregarded, that it would be impossible for

Sirius to offer its service commercially by the end of 2000, as initially

disclosed, or early in 2001, as subsequently disclosed,' the complaint said.

The lawsuit also said Sirius executives 'issued materially false and

misleading statements and press releases concerning when the company's service

would be commercially available, which caused the market price of Sirius common

stock to be artificially inflated.'

Sirius' stock has traded as high as $35.50 per share, but it closed Wednesday

at $6.80.

Sirius said last month that it would launch in three markets this February

and roll out its full service by the end of next year.

Sirius' only competitor, XM Satellite Radio Holdings, launched nationwide

last month.