Shaq's Wife Joins Miami Stations

The wife of Miami Heat superstar Shaquille O'Neal is joining Viacom Inc. owned-and-operated WFOR and WBFS Miami/Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Shaunie O'Neal is the stations' new entertainment and lifestyle correspondent and will begin reporting in mid-January. O'Neal is also a correspondent for syndicated entertainment show The Insider, which is produced by Viacom cousin Paramount and airs locally on WFOR weekdays at 7:30 p.m. She has also appeared on Fox Sports' The Best Damn Sports Show Period and Lakers Living Room, as well as a special reporter for Access Hollywood.

"Shaunie O'Neal is a gifted broadcaster with a natural, inviting presence that immediately connects with viewers," Vice President of News Shannon High-Bassalik said in a statement. "At the same time, she possesses an obvious rapport with the biggest stars and celebrities. Her skills, drive and contacts make her a great asset to our television stations."