Shaq may appear in basketball pilot

Los Angeles Lakers star center Shaquille O'Neal may be part of a TV series

under development from CBS about a high-school basketball team.

CBS said Friday that the perennial National Basketball Association all-star is expected to be part of the series

pilot and make later appearances in the series.

The show will focus on a former professional player who becomes a high-school coach after an accident ends his playing days.

O'Neal -- who has spent a lot of time on TV in recent years, particularly

playoff time -- has also acted in films Kazaam and He Got Game.