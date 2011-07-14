Shaq Joins Turner's NBA Broadcast Team

Turner Sports is going to need a bigger booth.

Retired NBA All-Star Shaquille O'Neal has signed a multi-year agreement to serve as an analyst for Turner. He will appear on TNT's Inside the NBA studio show, its All-Star weekend coverage and playoff coverage. He will also contribute to NBA TV and NBA.com.

The Turner deal also includes a development deal with Turner's Entertainment and animation networks.

"We are thrilled to have Shaquille O'Neal join Turner Sports and our marquee roster of announcers and analysts," David Levy, president of sales, distribution and sports for Turner Broadcasting System, said in a statement.. "His unique insights, perspective as one of the league's all-time great players and personality will be the perfect complement to our award-winning studio team of Ernie [Johnson], Kenny [Smith] and Charles [Barkley], as well as to our programming on NBA TV and NBA.com."

"I can't wait to begin my new career with Turner. Over the past several years the team at Turner has taken the NBA and entertainment, in general, to a whole new level. I'm grateful for the opportunity to join the amazing team at Inside the NBA and I hope I can further the fans' experience on a regular basis," said O'Neal.

O'Neal won four NBA Championships during his NBA career. During his own All-star career, Barkley, TNT outstanding and outspoken analyst, didn't win any.