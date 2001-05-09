Shapiro takes NBC News top spot

It's official: Neal Shapiro has been named president of NBC News, succeeding Andrew Lack who two days ago was named president and COO of NBC.

Sources say NBC News vice president David Corvo is the most likely candidate to succeed Shapiro as executive producer of prime time magazine Dateline NBC. But final details are still being worked out and an announcement on Corvo isn't expected for a couple of weeks, sources say.

Lack cited Shapiro's management abilities and news judgment in a statement on his promotion. And Shapiro's seven-year tenure at NBC "will ensure a smooth transition," said Lack.

Shapiro has run Dateline since 1993, and the show won a bushel of major awards under his tenure including Emmys, Murrows, DuPonts, Peabodys and Polks. Prior to joining NBC, Shapiro was a top producer at ABC's Prime Time Live magazine and also worked as a segment producer at ABC. - Steve McClellan

