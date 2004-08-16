Shapiro Swells Fox Studio 'Family'

Regina DiMartino has been named executive vice president of global marketing at Fox Television Studios, reporting to president Angela Shapiro.

DiMartino, like most of Shapiro's top hires, comes to Fox Television Studios from the ABC Family Channel, where she was senior vice president of marketing, advertising and promotion when Shapiro ran the channel.

At ABC Family, DiMartino was responsible for rebranding the channel and the website. Prior to that, she was senior vice president of marketing and promotion at ABC Daytime, which Shapiro formerly headed.