Shapiro to Run Fox TV Studios

Former ABC Family president Angela Shapiro will become president of Fox Television Studios, reporting to News Corp. president and chief operating officer Peter Chernin.

The appointment is effective May 24. Shapiro replaces David Grant, who founded the studio in 1997. Shapiro left ABC Family last December after Disney President and COO Bob Iger restructured Disney's cable assets so that Shapiro would report to Anne Sweeney, now co-chairman of Disney's Media Networks. Shapiro ran ABC Family for 18 months.

Prior to that, she spent two years as president of Buena Vista Productions while retaining her title as president of ABC Daytime, a job she got in 1998.

Shapiro joined ABC in 1995 as senior vice president of marketing and promotion. Before coming to ABC, Shapiro was an entrepreneur, co-founding Soap Opera Digest in 1975 and Soap Opera Update in 1988.