Shapiro Out At NBC News

Whether he’s jumping or he’s being pushed, NBC News President Neil Shapiro is heading for the exit.

Shapiro has asked to be released from the gig, though network executives believe that NBC Universal Television Group President Jeff Zucker was poised to swing the ax. Shapiro is ultimately responsible for the fate of one of NBC’s major profit centers, The Today Show, whose executive producer, Tom Touchet, was axed last month. NBC would not comment.



But another acknowledged that Shapiro is negotiating an exit package, but the process could take a few weeks. Shapiro was named president in 2001, a reward for his success in running the news division's prime time magazine, Dateline. That show, too, has faded in the ratings.