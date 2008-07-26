Shapiro-Mathes Out, O'Neill In at TLC

Discovery Communications is replacing TLC President and General Manager Angela Shapiro-Mathes with Planet Green President and GM Eileen O'Neill. Shapiro-Mathes, who assumed her leadership role at TLC in July 2007, oversaw the network's move to Los Angeles, a first for any Discovery-owned channel. As a result of the leadership change, some elements of TLC that had been relocated last year are expected to return to Discovery's East Coast headquarters.

Shapiro-Mathes also brought the Miss America Pageant to the network, brought host Paige Davis back to Trading Spaces and signed a development deal with talk-show host Kelly Ripa.

O'Neill, a 17-year veteran of Discovery Communications, managed Discovery Health Channel before moving to Planet Green. She also oversaw TLC in an interim role last year.