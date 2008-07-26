Shapiro-Mathes Out, O'Neill In at TLC
By Alex Weprin
Discovery Communications is replacing TLC President and General Manager Angela Shapiro-Mathes with Planet Green President and GM Eileen O'Neill. Shapiro-Mathes, who assumed her leadership role at TLC in July 2007, oversaw the network's move to Los Angeles, a first for any Discovery-owned channel. As a result of the leadership change, some elements of TLC that had been relocated last year are expected to return to Discovery's East Coast headquarters.
Shapiro-Mathes also brought the Miss America Pageant to the network, brought host Paige Davis back to Trading Spaces and signed a development deal with talk-show host Kelly Ripa.
O'Neill, a 17-year veteran of Discovery Communications, managed Discovery Health Channel before moving to Planet Green. She also oversaw TLC in an interim role last year.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.